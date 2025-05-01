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What are waxes composed of? Waxes are composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid. What type of bond connects the fatty acid and alcohol in waxes? An ester bond connects the fatty acid and alcohol in waxes. What is the function of the ester bond in waxes? The ester bond links the carbonyl group of the fatty acid to the oxygen of the alcohol. Under which broader category do waxes fall? Waxes fall under the broader category of lipids. Waxes are a specific classification under which lipid subgroup? Waxes are a specific classification under fatty acids. What property do waxes possess that makes them useful for protection? Waxes possess repellent properties. Where can waxes be found in nature as protective coatings? Waxes form protective coatings on bird feathers and plant leaves. What is the structural feature of the ester bond in waxes? The ester bond features a carbonyl group connected to an oxygen atom. What are the two main components required to form a wax? A long chain fatty acid and a long chain alcohol are required to form a wax. How are lipids generally classified in relation to waxes? Lipids are classified into fatty acids and steroids, with waxes being a subclass of fatty acids. What is the main biological role of waxes in plants and animals? Waxes provide a protective, water-repellent coating. What is the relationship between waxes and fatty acids? Waxes are a more specific classification within the fatty acids group. What is the significance of the long chain structure in waxes? The long chain structure contributes to the hydrophobic and protective properties of waxes. What is the chemical nature of the bond that forms waxes? The bond is an ester bond, which is a type of covalent bond. Why are waxes considered simple lipids? Waxes are considered simple lipids because they are made from only two types of molecules: a fatty acid and an alcohol.
Waxes quiz
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