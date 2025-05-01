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Waxes quiz

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  • What are waxes composed of?
    Waxes are composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid.
  • What type of bond connects the fatty acid and alcohol in waxes?
    An ester bond connects the fatty acid and alcohol in waxes.
  • What is the function of the ester bond in waxes?
    The ester bond links the carbonyl group of the fatty acid to the oxygen of the alcohol.
  • Under which broader category do waxes fall?
    Waxes fall under the broader category of lipids.
  • Waxes are a specific classification under which lipid subgroup?
    Waxes are a specific classification under fatty acids.
  • What property do waxes possess that makes them useful for protection?
    Waxes possess repellent properties.
  • Where can waxes be found in nature as protective coatings?
    Waxes form protective coatings on bird feathers and plant leaves.
  • What is the structural feature of the ester bond in waxes?
    The ester bond features a carbonyl group connected to an oxygen atom.
  • What are the two main components required to form a wax?
    A long chain fatty acid and a long chain alcohol are required to form a wax.
  • How are lipids generally classified in relation to waxes?
    Lipids are classified into fatty acids and steroids, with waxes being a subclass of fatty acids.
  • What is the main biological role of waxes in plants and animals?
    Waxes provide a protective, water-repellent coating.
  • What is the relationship between waxes and fatty acids?
    Waxes are a more specific classification within the fatty acids group.
  • What is the significance of the long chain structure in waxes?
    The long chain structure contributes to the hydrophobic and protective properties of waxes.
  • What is the chemical nature of the bond that forms waxes?
    The bond is an ester bond, which is a type of covalent bond.
  • Why are waxes considered simple lipids?
    Waxes are considered simple lipids because they are made from only two types of molecules: a fatty acid and an alcohol.