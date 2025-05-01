What are waxes composed of? Waxes are composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid.

What type of bond connects the fatty acid and alcohol in waxes? An ester bond connects the fatty acid and alcohol in waxes.

What is the function of the ester bond in waxes? The ester bond links the carbonyl group of the fatty acid to the oxygen of the alcohol.

Under which broader category do waxes fall? Waxes fall under the broader category of lipids.

Waxes are a specific classification under which lipid subgroup? Waxes are a specific classification under fatty acids.

What property do waxes possess that makes them useful for protection? Waxes possess repellent properties.