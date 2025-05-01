Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the electrical charge of a proton? The electrical charge of a proton is +1.

What is the symbol for proton? The symbol for a proton is p or p+.

What element has 23 protons? The element with 23 protons is vanadium.

What is the mass of a neutron in AMU? The mass of a neutron is 1.00866 AMU.

What element has 31 protons? The element with 31 protons is gallium.

What element has 13 protons, 14 neutrons, and 13 electrons? An atom with 13 protons is aluminum.