What is the electrical charge of a proton? The electrical charge of a proton is +1. What is the symbol for proton? The symbol for a proton is p or p+. What element has 23 protons? The element with 23 protons is vanadium. What is the mass of a neutron in AMU? The mass of a neutron is 1.00866 AMU. What element has 31 protons? The element with 31 protons is gallium. What element has 13 protons, 14 neutrons, and 13 electrons? An atom with 13 protons is aluminum. What element has 50 protons? The element with 50 protons is tin. What element has 2 protons, 2 neutrons, and 2 electrons? An atom with 2 protons is helium. What element has 74 protons? The element with 74 protons is tungsten. What element has 49 protons? The element with 49 protons is indium. What element has 11 protons? The element with 11 protons is sodium. What element has 38 protons? The element with 38 protons is strontium. What element has 76 protons? The element with 76 protons is osmium. Which subatomic particle changes the element's identity? The number of protons (the proton) changes the element's identity. Which element has the most protons? The element with the most protons is the one with the highest atomic number, which is currently oganesson (Og). Which part of the atom has a negative charge? The electron has a negative charge. Which subatomic particle determines the identity of an atom? The proton determines the identity of an atom. Which particles determine the identity of an element? The number of protons determines the identity of an element. Which particles affect the charge of an atom or ion? Protons and electrons affect the charge of an atom or ion. Which is a property of a neutron? A neutron is neutral (no charge) and has a mass slightly greater than a proton. Which part of an atom has a negative charge? The electron has a negative charge. Which element has 6 electrons? A neutral atom with 6 electrons is carbon. Which element has 31 protons? The element with 31 protons is gallium. Which particles in an atom are heavy particles? Protons and neutrons are the heavy particles in an atom. Who calculated the mass of an electron? The mass of an electron was calculated by J.J. Thomson and later refined by Robert Millikan. How many protons are in an atom of copper? An atom of copper has 29 protons. How many protons are there in any chlorine atom? Any chlorine atom has 17 protons. How many electrons are in a neutral atom of lithium? A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons. How many electrons are in a neutral lithium atom? A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons. How many protons are in an atom of tin? An atom of tin has 50 protons. How many protons does an atom of zinc contain? An atom of zinc contains 30 protons. How many protons are in the element bromine? Bromine has 35 protons. How do neutrons affect the charge of an atom? Neutrons do not affect the charge of an atom because they are neutral. How many protons in one atom of carbon? One atom of carbon has 6 protons. How many protons are in an atom of cobalt? An atom of cobalt has 27 protons. How many protons are in a tungsten atom? A tungsten atom has 74 protons. How many protons are in a neutral atom of calcium? A neutral atom of calcium has 20 protons. How many protons are in a sodium atom? A sodium atom has 11 protons. How many protons are in an atom of bromine? An atom of bromine has 35 protons. How many protons are in an atom of krypton? An atom of krypton has 36 protons.
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) quiz #3
