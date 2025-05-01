Skip to main content
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) quiz #3

  • What is the electrical charge of a proton?
    The electrical charge of a proton is +1.
  • What is the symbol for proton?
    The symbol for a proton is p or p+.
  • What element has 23 protons?
    The element with 23 protons is vanadium.
  • What is the mass of a neutron in AMU?
    The mass of a neutron is 1.00866 AMU.
  • What element has 31 protons?
    The element with 31 protons is gallium.
  • What element has 13 protons, 14 neutrons, and 13 electrons?
    An atom with 13 protons is aluminum.
  • What element has 50 protons?
    The element with 50 protons is tin.
  • What element has 2 protons, 2 neutrons, and 2 electrons?
    An atom with 2 protons is helium.
  • What element has 74 protons?
    The element with 74 protons is tungsten.
  • What element has 49 protons?
    The element with 49 protons is indium.
  • What element has 11 protons?
    The element with 11 protons is sodium.
  • What element has 38 protons?
    The element with 38 protons is strontium.
  • What element has 76 protons?
    The element with 76 protons is osmium.
  • Which subatomic particle changes the element's identity?
    The number of protons (the proton) changes the element's identity.
  • Which element has the most protons?
    The element with the most protons is the one with the highest atomic number, which is currently oganesson (Og).
  • Which part of the atom has a negative charge?
    The electron has a negative charge.
  • Which subatomic particle determines the identity of an atom?
    The proton determines the identity of an atom.
  • Which particles determine the identity of an element?
    The number of protons determines the identity of an element.
  • Which particles affect the charge of an atom or ion?
    Protons and electrons affect the charge of an atom or ion.
  • Which is a property of a neutron?
    A neutron is neutral (no charge) and has a mass slightly greater than a proton.
  • Which part of an atom has a negative charge?
    The electron has a negative charge.
  • Which element has 6 electrons?
    A neutral atom with 6 electrons is carbon.
  • Which particles in an atom are heavy particles?
    Protons and neutrons are the heavy particles in an atom.
  • Who calculated the mass of an electron?
    The mass of an electron was calculated by J.J. Thomson and later refined by Robert Millikan.
  • How many protons are in an atom of copper?
    An atom of copper has 29 protons.
  • How many protons are there in any chlorine atom?
    Any chlorine atom has 17 protons.
  • How many electrons are in a neutral atom of lithium?
    A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of tin?
    An atom of tin has 50 protons.
  • How many protons does an atom of zinc contain?
    An atom of zinc contains 30 protons.
  • How many protons are in the element bromine?
    Bromine has 35 protons.
  • How do neutrons affect the charge of an atom?
    Neutrons do not affect the charge of an atom because they are neutral.
  • How many protons in one atom of carbon?
    One atom of carbon has 6 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of cobalt?
    An atom of cobalt has 27 protons.
  • How many protons are in a tungsten atom?
    A tungsten atom has 74 protons.
  • How many protons are in a neutral atom of calcium?
    A neutral atom of calcium has 20 protons.
  • How many protons are in a sodium atom?
    A sodium atom has 11 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of bromine?
    An atom of bromine has 35 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of krypton?
    An atom of krypton has 36 protons.