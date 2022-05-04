The scientific method is a procedure used to answer questions, test ideas, and most importantly, gain scientific knowledge. Now when it comes to the scientific method, it has important components associated with it. Now let's take a look. The first one deals with the collecting of information from a primary source by human or mechanical means, meaning that I see it and therefore it helps start the whole process of scientific method. Here, this is called observation. So I observe something with my senses or through the use of some type of instrument. So here, a quantitative one, one dealing with values numbers, is the body temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius. A qualitative observation is a patient looks flushed. Next, we have a proposed and testable explanation for an observation. Here, this would be our hypothesis. Here, this addresses the answers to what will happen and why it will happen. Next, we have a testable and broad hypothesis of many observations that's supported by a large body of evidence. So here we call this a theory. And then, finally, we hope that from a theory we get to a testable phenomenon that the scientific community has found to be provably true. This is what we call a law. Now what's important to understand here is that technically, hypotheses and theories can never be proven correct. What happens instead is that they can be falsified. They can be proven incorrect. So when it comes to the scientific method, these are the most important components to it.