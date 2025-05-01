Back
How many protons does a copper atom have? A copper atom has 29 protons. How many protons are in an atom of sodium? An atom of sodium has 11 protons. How many protons does an atom of bromine have? An atom of bromine has 35 protons. How many protons are in an atom of phosphorus? An atom of phosphorus has 15 protons. How many protons are found in a tungsten atom? A tungsten atom has 74 protons. How many protons does a sodium atom have? A sodium atom has 11 protons. What part of the atom has a negative charge? The electron has a negative charge. What is the electrical charge of a proton? The electrical charge of a proton is +1. What is the relative charge of a proton? The relative charge of a proton is +1. How many protons does a carbon atom have? A carbon atom has 6 protons. Where is most of the mass of the atom located? Most of the mass of the atom is located in the nucleus. What is the precise mass of the proton? The precise mass of the proton is 1.67262 x 10^-27 kilograms. What is the charge of a single proton? The charge of a single proton is +1. How many protons are in an atom of carbon? An atom of carbon has 6 protons.
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) quiz #4
