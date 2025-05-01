Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

How many protons does a copper atom have? A copper atom has 29 protons.

How many protons are in an atom of sodium? An atom of sodium has 11 protons.

How many protons does an atom of bromine have? An atom of bromine has 35 protons.

How many protons are in an atom of phosphorus? An atom of phosphorus has 15 protons.

How many protons are found in a tungsten atom? A tungsten atom has 74 protons.

