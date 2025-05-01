Skip to main content
Back

Subatomic Particles (Simplified) quiz #4

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • How many protons does a copper atom have?
    A copper atom has 29 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of sodium?
    An atom of sodium has 11 protons.
  • How many protons does an atom of bromine have?
    An atom of bromine has 35 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of phosphorus?
    An atom of phosphorus has 15 protons.
  • How many protons are found in a tungsten atom?
    A tungsten atom has 74 protons.
  • How many protons does a sodium atom have?
    A sodium atom has 11 protons.
  • What part of the atom has a negative charge?
    The electron has a negative charge.
  • What is the electrical charge of a proton?
    The electrical charge of a proton is +1.
  • What is the relative charge of a proton?
    The relative charge of a proton is +1.
  • How many protons does a carbon atom have?
    A carbon atom has 6 protons.
  • Where is most of the mass of the atom located?
    Most of the mass of the atom is located in the nucleus.
  • What is the precise mass of the proton?
    The precise mass of the proton is 1.67262 x 10^-27 kilograms.
  • What is the charge of a single proton?
    The charge of a single proton is +1.
  • How many protons are in an atom of carbon?
    An atom of carbon has 6 protons.