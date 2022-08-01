in this video, we're going to talk about some considerations when selecting the right chemical agent. And so selecting a specific chemical agent for controlling microbial growth is actually a really complex process. And this is because there are many different things to consider when selecting the right chemical agent. One of the most important considerations is actually the fact that the chemicals should only target the microbes of interest without causing any unintended damage. And that is something that is really important to keep in mind that the chemical may be effective against the microbe. However, if it also causes unintended damage, that may not be the best chemical to use for this situation. And so down below we have a few other considerations when selecting chemical agents for controlling microbial growth. And so down below, we have a list of five considerations for selecting chemical agents. The first one that we have listed here is the activity of the chemical agent around organic matter. And recall that organic molecules are going to be molecules that contain carbon and hydrogen and all living organisms contain organic matter. And so organic matter can be found in things like soil, for example. And so sometimes if soil is present, the chemical agent which could be bleach or some other chemical agent may not be effective at performing uh its function. And so the presence of organic matter can be a problem for these chemical agents to work appropriately. And so this is definitely an important consideration for the scientists to make is what is the activity of the chemical around organic matter. Now, the second consideration that we have here is actually the chemical toxicity. Um and so the chemical may be very effective against microbes, but if that chemical is toxic to humans or toxic to some other form of life that we do not want to damage, then maybe the chemical is not going to be suitable. And so the chemical toxicity is a very important consideration to make, to make sure that we are only targeting the microbes without causing unintended damage. Now, the third uh consideration that we have here is actually the storage capabilities. Some chemicals require very specific types of storage where they need to be in refrigerators or they need to be in freezers. Others require by high pressures and other conditions as well. And so sometimes the storage capability of the particular chemical agent can be a limiting factor and can dictate what type of chemical should be used in the scenario. Now, the fourth consideration that we have here is actually the cost of the chemical agent. And so a chemical may be really effective against microbes. However, if that chemical is really, really expensive, then perhaps it's not the best chemical to use for this situation. And so the cost of the chemical is going to be a very important consideration when the scientist is selecting the chemical agent and then last but not least what we have is the environmental impact of the chemical agent. And so once again that chemical agent may be very effective at controlling microbial growth. However, if that chemical agent has uh can serve as a pollutant and it can cause damage to the environment, then perhaps that is not the best chemical agent to use. And so all of these are really important considerations that a scientist should make when selecting the chemical agent, and once again similar to the physical methods of of controlling microbial growth for the chemical methods. There is not a perfect chemical method that will work in every scenario. Each chemical method is going to have a set of advantages and a set of disadvantages, and the scientists must weigh the advantages and disadvantages and make all of these considerations here in order to select the appropriate method for the scenario. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to selecting the right chemical agent. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts moving forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts