What does it mean if a combination of goods lies inside the budget constraint?
What does the budget constraint line represent on a graph?
How does an indifference curve map help in understanding consumer preferences?
If a consumer is willing to give up 3 units of good X for 1 additional unit of good Y, what is the marginal rate of substitution of X for Y?
Why is it logically inconsistent for indifference curves to intersect?
What does the slope of an indifference curve represent?
In a real-world scenario, if a consumer's indifference curve for two goods is relatively flat, what does this suggest about their preferences?
How do indifference curves for perfect substitutes reflect consumer preferences?
Why do perfect substitutes have straight-line indifference curves?
What role do indifference curves play in determining consumer optimum consumption?
How does a consumer's budget limit their ability to achieve higher levels of utility?
If the price of Good L is $4 and its marginal utility is 32, what is the marginal utility per dollar spent?
How does diminishing marginal utility affect consumer choices?
Given the following marginal utilities and prices: MU of Good A = 40, Price of A = $4; MU of Good B = 30, Price of B = $3. Which good should the consumer purchase more of to reach optimum consumption?
If a consumer's income increases from $10 to $15, how does this affect their optimum consumption choice between two goods with equal marginal utility per dollar?