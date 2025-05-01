- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
If the market price decreases from $10 to $6, how does the consumer surplus change on a graph?
How does a smooth supply curve in a market with many suppliers affect the calculation of producer surplus?
On a graph, where is the producer surplus located?
In a competitive market, how does the aggregate supply curve affect producer surplus?
Which of the following is a cause of market failure?
If the price of a good decreases, what happens to the consumer surplus on a supply and demand graph?
In a real-world scenario where the government imposes a price ceiling on apartment rentals below the equilibrium price, how would this affect consumer and producer surplus?
In the market for apartment rentals, if the equilibrium price is $1200 and the demand axis price is $2000, with an equilibrium quantity of 1000 apartments, what is the consumer surplus?
In a supply and demand graph, where should a price ceiling be placed to be effective?
Which of the following is a characteristic of a price floor?
Which of the following is a real-world example of a price ceiling?
If the quantity demanded is given by Qd = 600 - 3P and the quantity supplied is given by Qs = 2P + 100, what is the equilibrium quantity?
In a market with a price ceiling of $50, the quantity demanded is 500 units and the quantity supplied is 300 units. What is the resulting shortage?
If the quantity demanded is 1500 units and the quantity supplied is 1000 units, what is the shortage?
Given a graph with a price floor set at $15, equilibrium price at $10, and supply axis price at $5, what is the missing price if the demand axis price is $20?