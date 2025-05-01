- Download the worksheet to save time writing
How is the tax incidence split between buyers and sellers if the consumer pays $1.50 more and the seller receives $1 less?
If the consumer pays $1.50 and the producer pays $0.50 of a $2 tax, what is the percentage tax incidence for the producer?
A market has a per unit tax of $5, and the quantity exchanged after the tax is 200 units. Calculate the tax revenue generated.
In a market with a tax, how is tax revenue represented in terms of consumer and producer surplus?
Why might a tax on cigarettes result in a higher tax burden on consumers?
If a product has a price elasticity of supply less than 1, what does this indicate?
In a market with elastic supply and inelastic demand, a tax is imposed. Using a graph, explain why consumers bear more of the tax burden.
What does it mean if a good has a price elasticity of demand equal to 1?
What happens to market equilibrium when a subsidy is introduced?
What does the Laffer Curve illustrate?
What is the equilibrium quantity if the supply equation is Qs = 2P - 4 and the demand equation is Qd = 10 - P, with no tax imposed?
Suppose the supply equation is Qs = 3P - 9 and the demand equation is Qd = 15 - P. If a tax of $2 per unit is imposed on suppliers, what is the new equilibrium price that consumers pay?
Why might a flat tax system be considered unfair to lower-income individuals?
Which of the following taxes is an example of the benefits principle?
What is a progressive tax system?