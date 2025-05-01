A triangle on a graph has vertices at (1,1), (4,1), and (1,4). Identify the base and height and calculate the area.
A triangle on a graph has a base of 7 units and a height of 2 units. What is the area of the triangle?
A triangular garden has a base of 12 meters and a height of 5 meters. Calculate the area of the garden.
What is the result of multiplying 3 by 4?
What is the result of subtracting 5 from 8?
On a graph, a triangle has vertices at (0,0), (5,0), and (0,4). What is the height of the triangle?
A triangular plot of land has a base of 10 meters and a height of 8 meters. Calculate the area of the plot.
A triangle is drawn on a graph with vertices at (0,0), (0,6), and (4,0). Calculate the area of the triangle using the graph.
A triangle on a graph has a base of 5 units and a height of 4 units. What is the area of the triangle?
On a graph, a triangle has vertices at (0,0), (4,0), and (0,3). What is the base of the triangle?