If the price of good Y increases while the price of good X remains constant, what happens to the budget constraint?
What does it mean if a combination of goods lies inside the budget constraint?
If the price of good B decreases while the price of good A remains constant, how does the slope of the budget constraint change?
If a consumer has an income of $50 and the price of a good is $5, what is the maximum quantity of the good they can purchase?
With an income of $60 and a good priced at $15, what is the maximum quantity of the good that can be purchased?
What happens to the budget constraint line if a consumer's income decreases?
How do you determine the intercepts of a budget constraint graph?
What distinguishes an affordable combination of goods from an unaffordable one?
Why is the concept of a budget constraint significant in consumer decision-making?
With a budget of $40, good X priced at $4, and good Y priced at $8, which combination is affordable?