What does the concept of diminishing marginal utility imply?
How does a consumer achieve optimum consumption?
If the price of Good A increases from $2 to $4, and the price of Good B remains at $1, how should a consumer adjust their consumption bundle to maintain optimum consumption?
A consumer has a budget of $20. Good X costs $4 with a marginal utility of 16, and Good Y costs $2 with a marginal utility of 8. What is the most efficient allocation of resources?
A consumer has a budget of $30. Good J costs $6 with a marginal utility of 24, and Good K costs $3 with a marginal utility of 12. What is the most efficient allocation of resources?
If the marginal utility of a good is 30 and its price is $5, what is the marginal utility per dollar spent?
How does diminishing marginal utility affect consumer choices?
If the price of Good L is $4 and its marginal utility is 32, what is the marginal utility per dollar spent?
If the price of Good C is $3 and its marginal utility is 18, what is the marginal utility per dollar spent?
A consumer has a budget of $15. The price of Good X is $3 with a marginal utility of 15, and the price of Good Y is $2 with a marginal utility of 10. Which bundle provides maximum utility?