- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A 15% increase in the price of butter leads to a 10% decrease in the quantity demanded of bread. Calculate the cross-price elasticity of demand and determine the relationship between butter and bread.
Which of the following is the correct sequence of steps to calculate cross-price elasticity of demand using the midpoint method?
Which of the following best describes the role of cross-price elasticity in market analysis?
A company notices that the cross-price elasticity between its product and a competitor's product is 1.2. What strategic decision might the company consider based on this information?
What does a cross-price elasticity of zero indicate about the relationship between two goods?
The price of printers decreases by 10%, and the quantity demanded of printer ink increases by 20%. Calculate the cross-price elasticity and determine the relationship between printers and printer ink.
A 10% decrease in the price of electric cars leads to a 5% increase in the quantity demanded of charging stations. What does this imply about the relationship between electric cars and charging stations?
If the price of smartphones decreases by 20% and the quantity demanded of smartphone cases increases by 30%, what does this indicate about the relationship between smartphones and smartphone cases?
A 25% increase in the price of public transportation leads to a 15% increase in the quantity demanded of bicycles. Calculate the cross-price elasticity and evaluate the relationship between public transportation and bicycles.
How can businesses use cross-price elasticity to make pricing decisions?