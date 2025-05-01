If the quantity supplied is 150 units and the quantity demanded is 100 units at a price above equilibrium, what is the surplus?
What is the effect of a surplus on the supply and demand graph?
How do price adjustments help in reducing a surplus in the market?
In the agricultural market, what could cause a surplus of wheat?
What does the intersection of the supply and demand curves represent on a graph?
How can a surplus be addressed in a market where the price is set above equilibrium?
If a market price is set at $10, where the quantity demanded is 80 units and the quantity supplied is 120 units, what is the impact on the market?
How does a surplus affect market efficiency?
What is a potential outcome for producers when there is a surplus in the market?
If the quantity supplied is 300 units and the quantity demanded is 250 units at a price above equilibrium, what is the surplus?