Microeconomics
Given a graph of a quadratic function, how would you identify the critical point?
What visual cue can help identify a maximum or minimum point on a graph?
What is the significance of a maximum point on a graph?
Why is it important to distinguish between a critical point and a stopping point on a graph?
How can you determine the minimum point on a graph?
Which of the following graphs is least likely to have a maximum or minimum point?
Which of the following best describes a maximum point on a graph?
How can you differentiate between a critical point and a point where the graph stops?
What is a reliable method for visually identifying maximum and minimum points on a graph?
When visually analyzing a graph, what is a key indicator of a maximum or minimum point?