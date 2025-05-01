What is a key characteristic that distinguishes oligopolies from other market structures?
How does interdependence among firms in an oligopoly affect their pricing strategies?
How do firms in an oligopoly determine their output levels?
Why are oligopoly markets considered less efficient than perfectly competitive markets?
What is the minimum number of firms required for a market to be considered an oligopoly?
What unique challenges do oligopolies face compared to other market structures?
How does the efficiency of oligopoly markets compare to perfect competition?
In an oligopoly, how does the downward-sloping demand curve affect marginal revenue?
Which game theory concept is most relevant to understanding interdependence in oligopolies?
Using game theory, how might firms in an oligopoly decide on their pricing strategies?