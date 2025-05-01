Round the decimal 0.6667 to the nearest hundredth. What is the result?
What is the rounded value of 0.456 to the nearest tenth?
Given the fractions 5/6 and 7/9, convert them to decimals and determine which is larger.
Convert the fractions 10/15 and 2/3 to decimals. Are they equal?
Round the decimal 0.9876 to the nearest hundredth. What is the result?
Convert the fractions 3/5 and 6/10 into decimals and determine if they are equal.
Compare the fractions 5/8 and 6/10 by converting them to decimals. Which is larger?
Convert the fractions 4/5 and 8/10 to decimals. Are they equal?
Convert the fractions 1/3 and 2/6 into decimals and determine if they are equal.
