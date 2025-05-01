What is the decimal equivalent of the fraction 5/6?
What is the simplest form of 72/96?
A recipe calls for 3/4 cup of sugar, but you only have a 1/2 cup measuring cup. How many 1/2 cups do you need to use to get the correct amount of sugar?
Which of the following fractions can be simplified by dividing both the numerator and denominator by 5?
What is the simplified form of 300/600?
Simplify the fraction 18/24 by finding the greatest common factor.
What is a quick way to simplify the fraction 60/90?
Is the fraction 14/28 fully simplified? If not, what is the simplified form?
If a car travels 150 miles on 5 gallons of gas, what is the simplified fraction representing miles per gallon?
Which fraction is larger: 3/7 or 4/9?