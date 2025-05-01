- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What is reverse causality?
A graph shows a correlation between social media usage and anxiety levels. What omitted variable might affect this relationship?
A graph shows a correlation between the number of hospitals and the number of sick people in a city. What error in causal reasoning might this represent?
In a study showing a positive correlation between gym attendance and health, what omitted variable might affect this relationship, and how?
In a study showing a positive correlation between education and wages, what omitted variable might affect this relationship, and how?
If a rectangle on a graph has a base of 4 units and a height of 5 units, what is the area of the rectangle?
A graph shows a correlation between ice cream sales and drowning incidents. What potential pitfalls might this graph have, and how can they be addressed?
What is the average slope of a curve if the rise is 4 and the run is 2?
What is the formula for calculating the area of a rectangle?
Given points (3, 7) and (6, 15) on a curve, draw a line connecting these points. What is the slope of this line?