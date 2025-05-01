If a graph shows a downward-sloping line connecting points (10, 1), (8, 2), and (6, 3), what does this indicate about the relationship between price and quantity?
What is the convention in economics for labeling the axes on a graph?
How does an increase in price and a decrease in quantity affect the position of a point on a demand graph?
How can consistency in labeling and color usage help when plotting multiple points on a graph?
How do you find the intersection of price and quantity on a graph?
What is the best practice for ensuring consistency when plotting multiple points on a graph?
Given a price of 7 and a quantity of 3, where would you plot this point on a graph with price on the vertical axis and quantity on the horizontal axis?
If the price of a good decreases from 9 to 5 and the quantity demanded increases from 2 to 6, how will the position of the point on the graph change?
Why is it important to follow the convention of labeling price on the vertical axis and quantity on the horizontal axis in economics?
What does a downward-sloping line on a demand graph typically indicate?