If the market price is $18 and the minimum average variable cost is $14, at what quantity will a firm produce if the marginal cost at that quantity is also $18?
Under what condition will a firm continue to produce in the short run?
A firm is considering decreasing production. The current price is $15, marginal cost is $18, and marginal revenue is $15. Should the firm decrease production?
How do the roles of AVC and ATC differ in the formation of the supply curve in the short run and long run?
Why is the shutdown point critical for a firm's decision-making in the short run?
Why is the short run supply curve not the entire marginal cost curve?
What happens if the price falls below the average variable cost in the short run?
What is the exit point for a firm in the long run, and why is it significant?
What happens if the price falls below the average total cost in the long run?
How is the long run supply curve derived in a perfectly competitive market?