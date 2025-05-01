- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What happens to the isocost line if the price of one input decreases while the budget remains constant?
A firm can produce a certain output with either 5 units of input A and 3 units of input B or 3 units of input A and 6 units of input B. If the price of input A is $2,000 per unit and the price of input B is $1,000 per unit, which combination is more cost-effective?
If a firm has a budget of $50,000 and the price of labor is $5,000 per unit, what is the maximum number of labor units the firm can afford?
A firm has a budget of $60,000. If the price of input X is $10,000 per unit and the price of input Y is $5,000 per unit, which of the following combinations of inputs is feasible?
A manufacturing company is deciding between investing in new machinery or hiring additional workers to increase production. How can isocost lines assist in this decision?
If a firm can achieve the same production level with either 3 units of capital and 2 units of labor or 2 units of capital and 4 units of labor, which combination is more cost-effective if the price of capital is $8,000 per unit and the price of labor is $4,000 per unit?
Why is the point of tangency between an isocost line and an isoquant curve significant?
How does a firm determine the optimal input combination using isocost lines and isoquant curves?
What role do isocost lines play in production strategy?
A firm has a budget of $80,000. If the price of input C is $8,000 per unit and the price of input D is $4,000 per unit, what is the maximum number of units of input D the firm can afford if it spends all its budget on input D?