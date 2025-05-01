- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A bakery finds that the cost of producing 50 loaves of bread is $250, and the cost of producing 51 loaves is $255. What is the marginal cost of the 51st loaf?
Which of the following is a variable cost in the context of pizza production?
If the total cost of producing 30 units is $600 and the total cost of producing 31 units is $620, what is the marginal cost of the 31st unit?
If adding a third worker increases total output from 100 to 150 units and total cost from $500 to $600, what is the marginal cost of the additional output?
Which type of cost primarily affects the calculation of marginal cost?
In a factory, as more workers are hired, the additional output per worker decreases. What effect does this have on marginal cost?
Why is marginal cost important in decision-making for firms?
Which statement best describes the role of fixed and variable costs in marginal cost analysis?
What is the typical shape of a marginal cost curve?
If the total cost of producing 100 units is $500 and the total cost of producing 101 units is $505, what is the marginal cost of the 101st unit?