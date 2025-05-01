If a monopoly sells 5 units at $20 each and 6 units at $18 each, what is the marginal revenue of the 6th unit?
What happens to a monopolist's revenue when the price is decreased?
A monopoly decreases its price from $10 to $8. If the quantity sold increases from 100 units to 150 units, what is the net effect on revenue?
In perfect competition, what shape is the demand curve faced by individual firms?
How do the revenue concepts in monopoly and monopolistic competition compare?
What is the output effect when a monopoly decreases its price?
What is the relationship between price and marginal revenue in a monopoly?
A monopoly decreases its price from $25 to $20. If the quantity sold increases from 50 units to 80 units, what is the net effect on revenue?
Predict the outcome on revenue and sales quantity if a monopoly decreases its price by 15% in a market with inelastic demand.
In a real-world scenario, a monopoly increases its price to maximize profit. What effects should it expect on its revenue?