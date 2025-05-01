If the decimal result of a percentage change calculation is 0.05, what is the percentage change?
A store's sales revenue was $1,200,000 last year and increased to $1,500,000 this year. Calculate the percentage change in sales revenue.
A company's net income increased from $300,000 to $450,000. How significant is this percentage change for the company's profitability?
What is the first step in calculating percentage change?
A company's production increased from 200 units to 260 units. What is the percentage change in production?
A company's stock price increased from $30 to $45. What is the percentage change in the stock price?
A product's price decreased from $80 to $60. Calculate the percentage change and determine if it represents a decrease or increase.
If a product's price changes from $100 to $120, what are the original and new values?
Which of the following is the correct formula for calculating percentage change?
If the decimal result of a percentage change calculation is 0.375, what is the percentage change?