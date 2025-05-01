Which of the following hypotheses can be tested as a positive statement?
Which characteristic is essential for a statement to be considered positive?
Which of the following is a positive statement?
Evaluate the statement: 'It is a good idea to invest in technology.' Is it positive or normative?
How does the phrasing of 'Taxes ought to be lower to stimulate the economy' indicate its type?
Which of the following pairs correctly illustrates the difference between a positive and a normative statement?
Why is the statement 'The Earth is flat' considered a positive statement?
What is a normative statement?
Which of the following hypotheses can be tested as a positive statement?
Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of a positive statement?