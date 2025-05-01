What is human capital?
How do credit constraints affect poor individuals' ability to escape poverty?
How does the poverty line vary based on household size?
If a country has a population of 100 million and 15 million people are living below the poverty line, what is the poverty rate?
Analyze the impact of economic recessions on poverty rates using historical data.
Which demographic factor is most strongly correlated with poverty?
Evaluate the impact of race on poverty levels in the United States.
Given a graph showing poverty rates over time, what trend might you expect during a recession?
Propose a multi-faceted approach to break the cycle of poverty.
Why are in-kind transfers excluded from poverty calculations?