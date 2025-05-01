- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
How does increased efficiency in the automotive industry affect the production of other goods?
Analyze the effects of a new technology in the pharmaceutical industry versus a general technological advance on the PPF.
Evaluate the impact of a new software that increases the efficiency of the tech industry on the PPF for tech products.
How do the effects of a technological advance in the computer industry compare to a general technological advance across all industries on the PPF?
Which of the following scenarios could lead to an inward shift in the PPF?
A new technology allows for more efficient production of electric cars. How might this reallocation of resources affect the production of traditional gasoline cars?
What does an outward shift in the PPF signify about an economy's productivity and growth potential?
Analyze the difference between an industry-specific outward shift and a general outward shift in the PPF.
Evaluate the impact of a general increase in technology on the PPF of an economy producing both agricultural and industrial goods.
What does an outward shift in the Production Possibility Frontier (PPF) indicate?