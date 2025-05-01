What is the effect of a price decrease on the number of suppliers willing to sell?
What is a key factor that influences a supplier's willingness to sell?
If the market price decreases, what is the likely effect on producer surplus?
Which of the following factors can affect a supplier's willingness to sell?
If you list an item on eBay with a willingness to sell at $10 and it sells for $30, what is your producer surplus?
If a supplier is willing to sell a product for $10 and the market price is $15, what is the producer surplus?
A supplier is willing to sell a product for $8, and the market price is $12. Calculate the producer surplus.
How does a smooth supply curve in a market with many suppliers affect the calculation of producer surplus?
In a market with multiple suppliers, how is producer surplus represented on a graph with a smooth supply curve?
If you sell a book on eBay for $25, but your willingness to sell was $15, what is your producer surplus?