How is the demand curve for a private good constructed?
If the marginal social benefit of a public park is $15 and the marginal social cost is $10, should more or less of the park be provided?
If the marginal social benefit of a lighthouse is $30 and the marginal social cost is $30, what is the optimal quantity of the lighthouse service?
If two individuals are willing to pay $6 and $9 respectively for 8 hours of a public service, what is the total amount they are willing to pay together for this public good?
Which of the following is an example of a public good?
If the marginal social benefit of a public good is $20 and the marginal social cost is $20, what is the optimal quantity of the public good?
If the marginal social benefit of a public library is $25 and the marginal social cost is $20, should more or less of the library service be provided?
Which of the following is a characteristic of public goods?
What does the marginal social benefit curve represent in the context of public goods?
Why is it important to differentiate between horizontal and vertical summation when constructing demand curves?