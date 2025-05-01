Under what circumstances might the trigger strategy fail to maintain cooperation in repeated games?
What is a repeated game in microeconomics?
What factors in repeated games contribute to the formation of collaborative agreements?
Under what conditions might the trigger strategy be ineffective in repeated games?
How do tit for tat and trigger strategies differ in their approach to maintaining cooperation?
What are the implications of using a trigger strategy in repeated games?
In a repeated game scenario, if Player X cooperates in the first round and Player Y cheats, what should Player X do in the second round using a tit for tat strategy?
What conditions in repeated games are most likely to lead to collusion?
In a repeated game, if Player A cheats in the first round and Player B cooperates, what should Player B do in the second round using a tit for tat strategy?
What do Jack and Jill's output decisions demonstrate about repeated games?