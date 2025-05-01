What is the opportunity cost of spending your savings on a vacation?
How do scarcity and choice form the basis of economic theories?
What is the definition of scarcity in economics?
How do trade-offs relate to opportunity cost?
If you decide to take a year off to travel instead of starting a job, what is the opportunity cost?
Which of the following best explains the concept of trade-offs?
If you choose to spend a weekend volunteering instead of relaxing at home, what is the opportunity cost?
A student must choose between taking an internship or a summer course. What should be considered to evaluate the opportunity cost?
A company must choose between investing in new technology or expanding its workforce. What should be considered to evaluate the trade-offs?
Which of the following is NOT typically considered a resource in personal decision-making?