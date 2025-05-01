Under what condition would a firm choose to hire an additional worker?
If the price of a product increases, what is the likely effect on the demand for labor in the production of that product?
A factory produces gadgets with a marginal product of labor of 40 gadgets per worker. If the price per gadget is $3 and the wage is $100, how many workers should the factory hire to maximize profit?
A new machinery increases the efficiency of factory workers. How does this affect the demand for factory workers?
How are shifts in labor demand similar to shifts in product market demand?
How are shifts in product market demand similar to shifts in labor demand?
What happens to labor demand when the output price decreases?
How do complementary technologies affect the marginal product of labor?
If a new technology decreases the productivity of workers, what happens to the equilibrium quantity of labor?
How do complementary technologies affect equilibrium wages?