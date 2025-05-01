- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A city experiences a boom in the tech industry, leading to higher wages for tech workers. How might this affect the labor supply in the local retail industry?
If a country experiences a 5% decrease in its working-age population due to emigration, what is the expected impact on the labor supply curve?
If a country experiences a 10% increase in its working-age population due to immigration, what is the expected impact on the labor supply curve?
If a new industry offering higher wages emerges in a region, what is the likely impact on the labor supply of existing industries in that region?
If wages for software developers increase significantly in a neighboring country, what is the likely impact on the labor supply of software developers in the original country?
What happens to the equilibrium wage and quantity of labor if the labor supply curve shifts to the left?
In a country experiencing a demographic shift with a growing number of individuals entering the working-age population, what is the expected impact on the labor supply curve?
Which of the following best defines 'labor supply'?
A country with a rapidly aging population is seeing a decrease in the number of working-age individuals. What is the expected impact on the labor supply curve?
What happens to the equilibrium wage and quantity of labor if the labor supply curve shifts to the right?