A road rises 3 meters for every 12 meters of horizontal distance. What is the slope of the road?
If a line moves from point (3, 2) to point (1, 5), what is the slope and its sign?
Given two lines, one with a slope of -1/4 and another with a slope of -2, which line is steeper and why?
How does a line with a slope of -2 visually differ from a line with a slope of 2 on a graph?
If a line passes through points (2, 3) and (5, 3), what is the run?
How does a line with a slope of 0 visually differ from a line with a slope of 1 on a graph?
Given two points on a graph, (1, 5) and (4, 5), what is the run?
Which of the following lines has a positive slope?
Why is it important to choose points that intersect directly on a graph when calculating slope?
What does the 'rise' in the slope formula represent?