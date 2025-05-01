How do geographical locations like London and New York develop comparative advantages in the financial industry?
How do differences in technology and labor specialization affect global trade patterns?
Evaluate the interplay between labor, capital, and technology in establishing a comparative advantage for a country.
How does climate contribute to a country's comparative advantage?
Which domestic factor gives Canada a comparative advantage in lumber production?
In what ways do the US and Japan use technology differently to gain a comparative advantage?
If Country A can produce wine at a lower opportunity cost than cheese, and Country B can produce cheese at a lower opportunity cost than wine, what should each country specialize in?
What is the primary reason for China's comparative advantage in manufacturing?
What role do external economies play in establishing a comparative advantage, as seen in Southern California's movie industry?
