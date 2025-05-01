- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In a factory with 4 machines, the first worker produces 100 units, the second 150, and the third 120. What concept explains the decrease in additional units produced by the third worker?
If the marginal product of labor decreases, what is the likely effect on the average cost of production, and why?
As the marginal product of labor increases, what is the likely effect on the average cost of production, and why?
A bakery has fixed costs of $300 and variable costs of $2 per loaf. If the bakery produces 200 loaves, what is the total cost?
If a company has a total cost of $500 and produces 100 units, what is the average total cost per unit?
If a bakery has a total cost of $800 and produces 400 loaves, what is the average total cost per loaf?
In a pizza shop with 3 ovens, the first worker produces 50 pizzas, the second 70, and the third 60. What concept explains the decrease in additional pizzas produced by the third worker?
Given a production function graph with a steep initial slope that flattens as more workers are added, what can be inferred about the marginal product of labor?
In a bakery with 2 ovens, the first worker produces 20 loaves, the second 30, and the third 25. What economic principle explains the decrease in additional loaves produced by the third worker?
A coffee shop has fixed costs of $400 and variable costs of $3 per cup. If the shop produces 300 cups, what is the total cost?