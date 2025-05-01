- Download the worksheet to save time writing
According to the law of supply, what happens to the quantity supplied of a good when its price increases?
Which of the following statements correctly distinguishes between 'supply' and 'quantity supplied'?
Which of the following best describes the behavior of sellers in relation to quantity supplied?
If the price of a product decreases from $10 to $5, how would this affect the quantity supplied by individual suppliers and the market supply?
A supply schedule shows that at a price of $3, 15 units are supplied, and at a price of $6, 30 units are supplied. What does this indicate about the supply of the good?
If Supplier A supplies 10 units at a price of $5 and Supplier B supplies 15 units at the same price, what is the market supply at this price?
If the price of pizzas decreases, how would the law of supply predict the behavior of pizza suppliers?
How does the concept of 'supply' differ from 'quantity supplied' in terms of market analysis?
Given the supply data: Supplier M supplies 4 units at $2, 9 units at $5; Supplier N supplies 6 units at $2, 11 units at $5. What is the market supply at $5, and how would you graph it?
What does the term 'quantity supplied' refer to in microeconomics?