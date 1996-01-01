Advertising quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is advertising in the context of monopolistic competition? Advertising in monopolistic competition is used by firms to differentiate their products, create demand, and inform customers about prices, new products, and locations.

Which of the following is a reason advertising can be economically wasteful? Advertising can be economically wasteful when it relies on psychological tactics rather than providing useful information, leading to unnecessary spending without increasing consumer knowledge.

What marks a successful advertising campaign by a monopolistically competitive firm? A successful advertising campaign leads consumers to try the product and, if satisfied, continue purchasing it, thereby increasing demand and customer loyalty.

Why does a monopolistically competitive firm advertise? A monopolistically competitive firm advertises to differentiate its product, signal quality, attract new customers, and create brand loyalty.

How do brand names function in monopolistic competition? Brand names help differentiate products and create an expectation of quality for consumers, encouraging brand loyalty and consistent product standards.

What psychological effect do commercials often aim to achieve in consumers? Commercials often aim to associate products with positive emotions or desirable lifestyles, influencing consumers to believe they will be happier or more fulfilled by purchasing the product.