Arguments Against International Trade quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of trade protectionism? Trade protectionism is the practice of shielding domestic industries from foreign competition by using measures such as tariffs, quotas, and other trade restrictions.

Which of the following is not expected to occur as a result of international trade? A complete loss of all domestic jobs is not expected; instead, jobs shift to industries where the country has a comparative advantage.

Which of the following is not a frequently cited reason for restricting trade with other countries? Increasing the variety of goods available to consumers is not a reason for restricting trade; it is a benefit of trade.

Which is not a commonly heard argument for protectionism? Lowering consumer prices through foreign competition is not an argument for protectionism; it is a benefit of trade.

Which of the following is a risk associated with international trade? A risk is the potential threat to national security if key resources are traded to foreign countries.

What would most Americans see as a disadvantage of globalization? Most Americans may see job losses in certain industries as a disadvantage of globalization.