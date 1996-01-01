Average Total Cost: Short Run and Long Run quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the long-run average total cost (LRATC) curve show? The LRATC curve shows the lowest possible average total cost for each output level when all inputs are variable, illustrating economies of scale, constant returns to scale, and diseconomies of scale as output changes.

Which of the graphs typically represents an average total cost curve? A typical average total cost curve is U-shaped, decreasing at first due to economies of scale, flattening out at constant returns to scale, and then increasing due to diseconomies of scale.

How is the average total cost curve generally shaped? The average total cost curve is generally U-shaped, reflecting initial decreases in cost, a flat section, and eventual increases as output rises.

Average total cost is increasing whenever: Average total cost is increasing whenever diseconomies of scale occur, meaning further increases in output lead to higher average total costs due to inefficiencies like coordination problems.

In the short run, why can't a firm immediately change its factory size or lease agreements? Because these are fixed costs resulting from past decisions, and there isn't enough time to reevaluate or alter them in the short run.

What does the minimum efficient scale represent on the long-run average total cost curve? It represents the output level where economies of scale end and constant returns to scale begin, marking the lowest cost before further increases in output no longer reduce average total cost.