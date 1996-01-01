Market Equilibrium quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

At which price does the graph show the market equilibrium point: $6, $9, $12, or $15? The equilibrium point is at the price where the supply and demand curves intersect, which is typically indicated on the graph.

What is the price at which the intentions of buyers and sellers match? The price at which buyers' intentions to purchase and sellers' intentions to sell match is called the equilibrium price.

How many goods must be supplied to achieve market equilibrium: 15, 20, 25, or 30? The equilibrium quantity is the amount supplied where the supply and demand curves intersect, as shown on the graph.

At what price is market equilibrium achieved: $8, $9, $10, or $30? Market equilibrium is achieved at the price where quantity demanded equals quantity supplied.

What determines market price and equilibrium output in a market? Market price and equilibrium output are determined by the intersection of the supply and demand curves.

Where is the equilibrium point located on a supply and demand graph? The equilibrium point is where the supply and demand curves intersect.