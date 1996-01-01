Market Equilibrium quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What occurs when demand exceeds supply? A shortage occurs when demand exceeds supply.

At equilibrium quantity, what is true? At equilibrium quantity, quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.

What type of real estate market occurs when both supply and demand are low? A stagnant or slow market occurs when both supply and demand are low.

At which price point will Barry’s have the most revenue? Barry’s will have the most revenue at the price where total revenue (price × quantity sold) is maximized, often near equilibrium.

When a competitive market is in equilibrium, what is true? In equilibrium, there is no surplus or shortage; quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.

Which ability or function of a company most strongly suggests it may hold monopoly power? The ability to set prices above competitive levels suggests monopoly power.