Market Equilibrium quiz #2 Flashcards
Market Equilibrium quiz #2
What occurs when demand exceeds supply?
A shortage occurs when demand exceeds supply.At equilibrium quantity, what is true?
At equilibrium quantity, quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.What type of real estate market occurs when both supply and demand are low?
A stagnant or slow market occurs when both supply and demand are low.At which price point will Barry’s have the most revenue?
Barry’s will have the most revenue at the price where total revenue (price × quantity sold) is maximized, often near equilibrium.When a competitive market is in equilibrium, what is true?
In equilibrium, there is no surplus or shortage; quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.Which ability or function of a company most strongly suggests it may hold monopoly power?
The ability to set prices above competitive levels suggests monopoly power.What is market equilibrium?
Market equilibrium is the point where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.Which of the following describes a short-run equilibrium that is not also a long-run equilibrium?
A short-run equilibrium may exist when firms earn profits or losses, but in the long run, entry or exit restores zero economic profit.What is the source of demand for loanable funds in a large open economy?
The demand for loanable funds comes from borrowers seeking funds for investment.Which of these situations best illustrates market equilibrium?
A situation where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded and there is no pressure for price change.The market price of common stock will be influenced by which of the following?
The market price is influenced by supply and demand for the stock.At which price point will Rocco’s have the most revenue?
Rocco’s will have the most revenue at the price where total revenue is maximized, usually near equilibrium.How would market equilibrium change if suddenly people lost interest in a product?
Demand would decrease, leading to a lower equilibrium price and quantity.In what type of market could a buyer’s strategy be to ask the seller to pay closing costs?
In a buyer’s market, where supply exceeds demand, buyers have more negotiating power.All retailers strive for supply to be _______ to demand.
EqualIn a purely competitive market, price per unit to a buyer equals:
The market equilibrium price.What is the situation where quantity supplied is less than quantity demanded at a given price called?
A shortage.A market in which savers determine the supply of loanable funds is called:
The loanable funds market.If the market for corn is in equilibrium, what does this mean?
Quantity supplied equals quantity demanded for corn.A market segment that is large enough or profitable enough to serve is ________.
A target market.The point where supply and demand meet and prices are set is called:
Market equilibrium.Market saturation results from excess _______.
Supply.Equilibrium occurs when supply and demand coordinate to:
Set the market price and quantity.Whenever there is a shortage at a particular price, the quantity sold at that price will equal:
The quantity supplied.On a graph, an equilibrium point is where:
The supply and demand curves intersect.Disequilibrium occurs when:
Quantity supplied does not equal quantity demanded.What is the most common method of market segmentation?
Demographic segmentation.Whenever there is a surplus at a particular price, the quantity sold at that price will equal:
The quantity demanded.A possible result of disequilibrium is:
A surplus or shortage.When the total market is divided, one of its groups is called a market _______.
Segment.When prices drop below the point where supply and demand meet, it results in:
A shortage.When the majority of consumers enters the market, the market reaches its full market potential.
True; full market potential is reached when most consumers participate.Market differences across regions, states, or neighborhoods create opportunities for:
Market segmentation and targeted strategies.On a graph, a(n) _______ shows the demand portion of equilibrium.
Demand curve.On a supply and demand graph, equilibrium is the point where:
The supply and demand curves intersect.Choose the point on the graph that shows the equilibrium wage.
The equilibrium wage is at the intersection of the labor supply and demand curves.When supply and demand meet at the equilibrium point, prices in the market will:
Remain stable unless there is a shift in supply or demand.Which of the following is a potential problem in market economies:
Market failure due to inefficiencies or externalities.The equilibrium price where the quantity demanded equals the quantity supplied is known as the:
Market-clearing price.When consumer demand for a product is met by the available supply, the market has reached:
Equilibrium.