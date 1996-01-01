Market Equilibrium quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Market Equilibrium quiz #3

Market Equilibrium quiz #3
  • Local electric or gas utility companies mostly operate in which market structure?
    Natural monopoly.
  • If demand decreased by 4 units at each price, what would the new equilibrium price and quantity be?
    The new equilibrium price and quantity would be lower, as the demand curve shifts left.
  • What happens to oligopolistic firms when a recession occurs?
    Demand decreases, leading to lower equilibrium prices and quantities.
  • If markets are in equilibrium, which of the following conditions will exist?
    No surplus or shortage; quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.
  • In our example, what would be the quantity demanded at a market price of $20?
    The quantity demanded at $20 is found on the demand curve at that price.
  • The equilibrium price is the price at which:
    Quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.
  • At the equilibrium price, quantity equals quantity _______. (Enter only one word per blank.)
    Demanded.
  • The condition AD = AS refers to _______ equilibrium.
    Market.
  • The intersection of demand and supply determines the (one word) price for money.
    Equilibrium.
  • Identify the point where the supply and demand curves intersect.
    The intersection point is the market equilibrium.
  • The interaction between buyers and sellers determines the equilibrium price and the quantity.
    True; market interactions set equilibrium price and quantity.
  • Investors sell stock at the:
    Market equilibrium price.
  • Refer to Figure 7-9. The equilibrium price is:
    The price at which the supply and demand curves intersect in Figure 7-9.
  • Under perfect competition, any profit-maximizing producer faces a market price equal to its:
    Marginal revenue.
  • If a shortage exists in a market, we know that the actual price is:
    Below the equilibrium price.
  • Price where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded is called:
    Equilibrium price.
  • When a shortage is eliminated:
    The market returns to equilibrium.
  • The interaction between buyers and sellers in a market system determines:
    The equilibrium price and quantity.
  • Suppose the New York City housing market is in equilibrium. What does this mean?
    It means quantity of housing supplied equals quantity demanded.
  • Refer to Table 4-6. The equilibrium price and quantity, respectively, are:
    The price and quantity where supply equals demand in Table 4-6.