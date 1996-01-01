Market Equilibrium quiz #3 Flashcards
Market Equilibrium quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/20
Local electric or gas utility companies mostly operate in which market structure?
Natural monopoly.If demand decreased by 4 units at each price, what would the new equilibrium price and quantity be?
The new equilibrium price and quantity would be lower, as the demand curve shifts left.What happens to oligopolistic firms when a recession occurs?
Demand decreases, leading to lower equilibrium prices and quantities.If markets are in equilibrium, which of the following conditions will exist?
No surplus or shortage; quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.In our example, what would be the quantity demanded at a market price of $20?
The quantity demanded at $20 is found on the demand curve at that price.The equilibrium price is the price at which:
Quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.At the equilibrium price, quantity equals quantity _______. (Enter only one word per blank.)
Demanded.The condition AD = AS refers to _______ equilibrium.
Market.The intersection of demand and supply determines the (one word) price for money.
Equilibrium.Identify the point where the supply and demand curves intersect.
The intersection point is the market equilibrium.The interaction between buyers and sellers determines the equilibrium price and the quantity.
True; market interactions set equilibrium price and quantity.Investors sell stock at the:
Market equilibrium price.Refer to Figure 7-9. The equilibrium price is:
The price at which the supply and demand curves intersect in Figure 7-9.Under perfect competition, any profit-maximizing producer faces a market price equal to its:
Marginal revenue.If a shortage exists in a market, we know that the actual price is:
Below the equilibrium price.Price where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded is called:
Equilibrium price.When a shortage is eliminated:
The market returns to equilibrium.The interaction between buyers and sellers in a market system determines:
The equilibrium price and quantity.Suppose the New York City housing market is in equilibrium. What does this mean?
It means quantity of housing supplied equals quantity demanded.Refer to Table 4-6. The equilibrium price and quantity, respectively, are:
The price and quantity where supply equals demand in Table 4-6.