Market Equilibrium quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

Local electric or gas utility companies mostly operate in which market structure? Natural monopoly.

If demand decreased by 4 units at each price, what would the new equilibrium price and quantity be? The new equilibrium price and quantity would be lower, as the demand curve shifts left.

What happens to oligopolistic firms when a recession occurs? Demand decreases, leading to lower equilibrium prices and quantities.

If markets are in equilibrium, which of the following conditions will exist? No surplus or shortage; quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.

In our example, what would be the quantity demanded at a market price of $20? The quantity demanded at $20 is found on the demand curve at that price.

The equilibrium price is the price at which: Quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.