Budget Constraint quiz #1 Flashcards

1 student found this helpful

Which of the following best describes a budget line in microeconomics? A budget line (or budget constraint) shows all possible combinations of two goods that a consumer can afford given their income and the prices of the goods.

What does every point on a budget line represent? Every point on a budget line represents a combination of two goods that uses all of the consumer's income.

Which of the following combinations are attainable given a consumer's budget line? Any combination of goods that lies on or inside the budget line is attainable, as it does not exceed the consumer's income.

The slope of a budget constraint line is influenced by what factors? The slope of a budget constraint line is determined by the relative prices of the two goods.

When Marietta chooses to only purchase a combination of goods that lie within her budget line, she: She is spending less than or equal to her total available income and not exceeding her budget.

The typical pattern revealed in a budget constraint model shows that as the quantity consumed of one good rises, what happens? As the quantity consumed of one good rises, the quantity of the other good that can be purchased falls, given a fixed income and prices.