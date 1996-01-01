Characteristics of Monopolistic Competition quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Characteristics of Monopolistic Competition quiz #1

Characteristics of Monopolistic Competition quiz #1
  • Which market structure predominantly uses product differentiation to attract consumers?
    Monopolistic competition predominantly uses product differentiation to attract consumers.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of monopolistic competition?
    Firms sell similar but differentiated products.
  • Who sets the price in a monopolistic competition?
    Each firm has some control over the price of its own differentiated product.
  • Which of the following is true of a monopolistically competitive firm in long-run equilibrium?
    Firms earn zero economic profit due to free entry and exit.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of monopolistic competition?
    Identical products sold by all firms.
  • What will happen to a monopolistically competitive firm in the long run?
    It will earn zero economic profit as new firms enter and compete away profits.
  • Which of the following are characteristics of a monopolistically competitive industry?
    Product differentiation, many sellers, and low barriers to entry.
  • Which of the following are typical characteristics of monopolistic competition?
    Many firms, differentiated products, and free entry and exit.
  • What is true about firms in monopolistic competition in the short-run?
    Firms can earn positive, negative, or zero economic profit in the short run.
  • In which market structure are products similar but differentiated through branding?
    Monopolistic competition.
  • Which of the following is true of monopolistically competitive firms in long-run equilibrium?
    Firms make zero economic profit due to free entry and exit.
  • Why does each monopolistically competitive firm generally have limited control over market price?
    Because there are many close substitutes and competitors.
  • Which industry would be best characterized as monopolistically competitive?
    The fast food industry.
  • Which of the following is true of a monopolistically competitive firm in long-run equilibrium?
    It earns zero economic profit.
  • Which of the following industries is most likely to be monopolistically competitive?
    Coffee shops.
  • Which of the following is not a basic characteristic of monopolistic competition?
    High barriers to entry.
  • Which of the following best describes the efficiency of monopolistically competitive firms?
    They are less efficient than perfectly competitive firms due to excess capacity.
  • Which of the following is not a key feature of monopolistic competition?
    A single seller dominates the market.
  • Which statement concerning monopolistic competition is false?
    Firms sell identical products.
  • A good example of a monopolistically competitive market would be?
    The restaurant industry.
  • Which aspect of monopolistic competition gives consumers more choice?
    Product differentiation.
  • In which way do producers try to differentiate themselves in monopolistic competition?
    Through branding, quality, and unique features.
  • Which of the following statements best describes firms under monopolistic competition?
    Firms have some market power due to differentiated products.
  • Which of these businesses is operating in monopolistic competition?
    A local coffee shop.
  • Which of the following is true of a monopolistically competitive firm in long-run equilibrium?
    It earns zero economic profit.
  • Monopolistically competitive firms are able to have some control over the price of their products.
    True, due to product differentiation.
  • Which of the following is true of a monopolistically competitive firm in long-run equilibrium?
    It earns zero economic profit.
  • Demand in a monopolistically competitive market is typically...
    Downward sloping.
  • Which of the following is true of a monopolistically competitive firm in long-run equilibrium?
    Firms earn zero economic profit.
  • In the long run, economic theory predicts that a monopolistically competitive firm will...
    Earn zero economic profit due to entry of new firms.
  • One difference between monopolistic competition and pure competition is that...
    Products are differentiated in monopolistic competition but identical in pure competition.
  • A monopolistically competitive firm chooses...
    Its price and output based on its own demand curve.
  • Monopolistic competition is an industry characterized by...
    Many firms selling differentiated products with low barriers to entry.
  • Monopolistically competitive industries are inefficient because...
    Firms do not produce at minimum average cost and have excess capacity.
  • In which market structure are products similar but differentiated through branding, quality, etc.?
    Monopolistic competition.
  • Which of the following industries is the best real-world example of monopolistic competition?
    Fast food restaurants.
  • A monopolistically competitive industry is characterized by...
    Many firms, differentiated products, and free entry and exit.
  • Monopolistic competition is characterized by firms...
    Having some control over price due to product differentiation.
  • High product differentiation is generally accompanied by...
    Some market power for each firm.
  • Under monopolistic competition, entry to the industry is...
    Relatively easy due to low barriers.