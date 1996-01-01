Characteristics of Monopolistic Competition quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which market structure predominantly uses product differentiation to attract consumers? Monopolistic competition predominantly uses product differentiation to attract consumers.

Which of the following is a characteristic of monopolistic competition? Firms sell similar but differentiated products.

Who sets the price in a monopolistic competition? Each firm has some control over the price of its own differentiated product.

Which of the following is true of a monopolistically competitive firm in long-run equilibrium? Firms earn zero economic profit due to free entry and exit.

Which of the following is not a characteristic of monopolistic competition? Identical products sold by all firms.

What will happen to a monopolistically competitive firm in the long run? It will earn zero economic profit as new firms enter and compete away profits.