Characteristics of Monopolistic Competition quiz #2 Flashcards

Monopolistically competitive markets are characterized by... Many firms, differentiated products, and free entry and exit.

In the short run, a firm operating in a monopolistically competitive market... Can earn positive, negative, or zero economic profit.

When entry occurs in a monopolistically competitive industry... Economic profits are reduced and eventually eliminated.

Monopolistically competitive product markets are inefficient because... Firms do not produce at minimum average cost and have excess capacity.

What is the drawback of monopolistic competition? It leads to inefficiency and higher prices compared to perfect competition.

How does product differentiation give firms in monopolistic competition some control over pricing? Product differentiation makes each firm's product unique, allowing them to set prices above marginal cost and have some market power compared to perfect competition.