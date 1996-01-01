Skip to main content
Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #1 Flashcards

Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #1
  • Which best describes the availability of substitutes in a monopoly?
    A monopoly offers unique goods with no close substitutes.
  • Which statement is true about the relationship between a monopoly and its competition in a market?
    A monopoly faces no competition because it is the sole producer in the market.
  • What is a natural monopoly?
    A natural monopoly occurs when economies of scale make it most efficient for a single firm to supply the entire market.
  • Which of the following are assumptions made in the model of pure monopoly?
    There is one producer, no close substitutes, and significant barriers to entry.
  • Which of the following statements is true of a monopoly?
    A monopoly is a price maker with substantial market power.
  • Which of the following statements concerning a natural monopoly is true?
    A natural monopoly arises due to large economies of scale and high fixed costs.
  • Which type of industry has a limited number of competing firms?
    An oligopoly has a limited number of competing firms.
  • What qualities would ideally suit a monopolistic firm with regard to barriers to entry?
    High barriers to entry such as ownership of key resources, government regulation, and economies of scale.
  • Which of the following are reasons that a monopolist is considered a price maker?
    A monopolist is the sole producer and faces the entire market demand curve.
  • Which of the following is most likely to be a monopoly?
    A local electricity utility company.
  • Which of the following are the main characteristics of a pure monopoly?
    Single producer, unique product, price maker, and barriers to entry.
  • In monopolistic competition, how many firms are present?
    There are many firms, each selling differentiated products.
  • Which of the following is a necessary characteristic of a monopoly?
    A monopoly must have barriers to entry.
  • Which of the following is true about a monopolistically competitive firm?
    It faces a downward-sloping demand curve and sells differentiated products.
  • Which of the following denotes the typical shape of the monopolist's total cost curve?
    The total cost curve typically increases with output, reflecting high fixed costs and lower variable costs.
  • How does the monopoly determine the level of output that maximizes profit?
    A monopoly maximizes profit where marginal revenue equals marginal cost.
  • Which one of the following is the most accurate description of a monopolist?
    A monopolist is the sole producer with significant control over price.
  • Which of the following is true under a monopoly?
    The firm faces the entire market demand curve and can set prices.
  • Which of the following statements is correct with regard to monopolies?
    Monopolies have market power and can restrict output to raise prices.
  • Which statement about the differences between monopoly and perfect competition is incorrect?
    In monopoly, price equals marginal revenue; this is incorrect because price exceeds marginal revenue in monopoly.
  • Which of the following scenarios would represent a monopoly?
    A single firm supplies all electricity to a city.
  • Which of the following is true about a monopoly?
    A monopoly can set prices due to lack of competition.
  • Which of the following terms is not utilized by monopolists in determining how to maximize profit?
    Supply curve is not used by monopolists to determine profit maximization.
  • Which of the following statements about a monopolist is true?
    A monopolist faces a downward-sloping demand curve.
  • Which phrase would be most characteristic of pure monopoly?
    Single seller with no close substitutes.
  • Netflix is an example of what type of market structure?
    Netflix operates in a market with monopoly-like characteristics due to limited substitutes.
  • Would a monopolist still produce if they are getting zero profit?
    A monopolist may continue to produce if covering variable costs, even with zero profit.
  • Which of the following could be considered a monopoly?
    A company with exclusive rights to a patented product.
  • Which of the following describes a benefit of monopolies relative to perfectly competitive markets?
    Monopolies may achieve economies of scale, lowering average costs.
  • Which of the following are properties of a monopoly? (check all that apply.)
    Single seller, unique product, price maker, barriers to entry.
  • Which of the following is an essential characteristic of a monopoly?
    Barriers to entry.
  • Which of the following is true under monopoly?
    The firm can influence the market price.
  • Which statement describes a monopoly?
    A monopoly is a market with one producer and no close substitutes.
  • Which type of free market has no competition?
    A monopoly has no competition.
  • Which statement concerning monopolists and a product's price is true?
    Monopolists set prices above marginal cost.
  • Which of the following is always true for a firm with monopsony power?
    It is the sole buyer in the market.
  • Which of the following is an example of a price-discriminating monopoly?
    A movie theater charging different prices for children and adults.
  • Which of the following is the most accurate description of a monopolist?
    A monopolist is the only seller in the market with control over price.
  • Which of the following firms would likely pose the least competitive threat?
    A firm with exclusive control over a key resource.
  • For a monopoly firm, what is the relationship between price and marginal revenue?
    Price is greater than marginal revenue.