Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which best describes the availability of substitutes in a monopoly? A monopoly offers unique goods with no close substitutes.

Which statement is true about the relationship between a monopoly and its competition in a market? A monopoly faces no competition because it is the sole producer in the market.

What is a natural monopoly? A natural monopoly occurs when economies of scale make it most efficient for a single firm to supply the entire market.

Which of the following are assumptions made in the model of pure monopoly? There is one producer, no close substitutes, and significant barriers to entry.

Which of the following statements is true of a monopoly? A monopoly is a price maker with substantial market power.

Which of the following statements concerning a natural monopoly is true? A natural monopoly arises due to large economies of scale and high fixed costs.