Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following are potential barriers to entry that could lead to a monopoly market? Ownership of key resources, government regulation, economies of scale.

Which of the following is a characteristic of a natural monopoly? High fixed costs and economies of scale.

Which of the following scenarios best represents the pricing behavior of a monopolist? A monopolist lowers price to sell more units.

Monopolists are criticized because they are inefficient. What is meant by this statement? Monopolists restrict output and charge higher prices, leading to deadweight loss.

Which market structure is defined by a single producer? Monopoly.

Which of the following is not a characteristic of a monopoly? Free entry and exit.