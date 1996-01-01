Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #2

Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #2
  • Which of the following are potential barriers to entry that could lead to a monopoly market?
    Ownership of key resources, government regulation, economies of scale.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of a natural monopoly?
    High fixed costs and economies of scale.
  • Which of the following scenarios best represents the pricing behavior of a monopolist?
    A monopolist lowers price to sell more units.
  • Monopolists are criticized because they are inefficient. What is meant by this statement?
    Monopolists restrict output and charge higher prices, leading to deadweight loss.
  • Which market structure is defined by a single producer?
    Monopoly.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of a monopoly?
    Free entry and exit.
  • Which of the following two terms are synonymous in a pure monopoly?
    Firm and industry.
  • Which of the following is a potential barrier to entry into a monopoly market?
    Government-issued patents.
  • What did monopolies threaten?
    Monopolies threaten competition and consumer choice.
  • Which of the following is true about a perfect price discriminating monopolist?
    It charges each consumer the maximum they are willing to pay.
  • Which of the following phrases describes a monopoly market?
    Single seller, unique product, barriers to entry.
  • A monopolist is able to maximize its profits by
    Producing where marginal revenue equals marginal cost.
  • A monopolistically competitive firm may earn abnormally high profits in the
    Short run.
  • A monopolist maximizes profits by
    Setting output where marginal revenue equals marginal cost.
  • By charging consumers the highest price they are willing and able to pay, the pure monopoly:
    Engages in perfect price discrimination.
  • Which of the following reasons explains why a professional sports team can be considered a monopoly?
    It is the sole provider of a unique product in a specific location.
  • Which of the following are properties of a monopoly? (check all that apply.)
    Single seller, price maker, barriers to entry.
  • Which of the following is an example of a price-discriminating monopoly?
    Airlines charging different fares for the same flight.
  • The MR curve of a perfectly competitive firm is horizontal. The MR curve of a monopoly firm is:
    Downward sloping.
  • What is a non price discriminating monopoly?
    A monopoly that charges the same price to all consumers.
  • The additional revenue a monopolist receives from selling an additional unit of output is
    Marginal revenue.
  • Which of the following is a reason for a monopoly's loss of economic profit?
    Rising costs or falling demand.
  • The lack of competition within a monopoly means that
    The monopolist can set prices above competitive levels.
  • A firm that holds a monopoly position in the marketplace is
    A price maker with market power.
  • Indicate the point where a monopoly will set its output.
    Where marginal revenue equals marginal cost.
  • Select the correct location on the graph. Indicate the point where a monopoly will set its price.
    At the price corresponding to the profit-maximizing output on the demand curve.
  • A monopoly is a market that has
    One producer and no close substitutes.
  • Which of the following is a source of monopoly power?
    Ownership of key resources.
  • Which of the following suppliers is most likely to be a monopolist?
    A local water utility.
  • Which of the following is an example of monopolistic competition?
    Restaurants offering different cuisines in a city.
  • Monopolies are socially inefficient because the price they charge is
    Higher than marginal cost, reducing consumer surplus.
  • A monopoly is characterized by all of the following except
    Many sellers.
  • One defining characteristic of pure monopoly is that the
    Firm is the sole producer in the market.
  • In economics, a firm that faces no competitors is referred to as _________________.
    A monopoly.
  • There are many differences between a market served by a monopoly and a market served by perfect competition. Name one.
    A monopoly sets prices, while perfect competition has price takers.
  • Market segregation must exist in order for a monopolist to
    Engage in price discrimination.
  • A monopolist does not have a supply curve because:
    It sets both price and quantity, not responding to market price.
  • For a monopolistic firm, the demand for its product is
    The market demand curve, which is downward sloping.
  • A government-created monopoly arises when
    The government grants exclusive rights, such as patents.
  • Monopoly firms face
    Downward-sloping demand curves.