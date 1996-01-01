Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Monopolies and monopolistically competitive firms differ in that monopolies Have no close substitutes and face no competition.

One way in which monopolistic competition and monopoly differ is that: Monopolistic competition has many firms; monopoly has one.

A monopoly differs from monopolistic competition in that A monopoly has no close substitutes; monopolistic competition has differentiated products.

Classify each statement according to whether or not it describes a monopoly. Describes monopoly: single seller, price maker, barriers to entry. Does not describe monopoly: many sellers, free entry.

In monopolistic competition, _______ set the prices in the market. Individual firms.

Conglomerate mergers differ from horizontal mergers because Conglomerate mergers combine firms in unrelated industries; horizontal mergers combine competitors.