Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #3 Flashcards

Characteristics of Monopoly quiz #3
Monopolies and monopolistically competitive firms differ in that monopolies
Have no close substitutes and face no competition.One way in which monopolistic competition and monopoly differ is that:
Monopolistic competition has many firms; monopoly has one.A monopoly differs from monopolistic competition in that
A monopoly has no close substitutes; monopolistic competition has differentiated products.Classify each statement according to whether or not it describes a monopoly.
Describes monopoly: single seller, price maker, barriers to entry. Does not describe monopoly: many sellers, free entry.In monopolistic competition, _______ set the prices in the market.
Individual firms.Conglomerate mergers differ from horizontal mergers because
Conglomerate mergers combine firms in unrelated industries; horizontal mergers combine competitors.A pure monopoly is a price engaging in non-price competition.
A pure monopoly is a price maker and may engage in non-price competition such as advertising.L&P Power is a natural monopoly. Why?
It supplies electricity efficiently due to high fixed costs and economies of scale.A purely monopolistic firm has what market power?
It can set prices and restrict output due to lack of competition.What happens to a monopoly's marginal revenue when it increases output?
A monopoly must lower its price to sell more units, so its marginal revenue decreases as output increases, unlike in perfect competition where price equals marginal revenue.