Characteristics of Oligopoly quiz #1 Flashcards

What are two types of oligopolies? Oligopolies can be classified as homogeneous (identical products, e.g., aluminum) and differentiated (products differ, e.g., soft drinks like Coke and Pepsi).

Why is the automobile industry considered an oligopoly? The automobile industry is considered an oligopoly because it is dominated by a few large firms, each with significant market power and interdependence in pricing and output decisions.

Which best describes how advertising influences consumer choice in an oligopoly? Advertising in an oligopoly can differentiate products and influence consumer preferences, often leading to increased brand loyalty and limited consumer choice among a few major brands.

When does an oligopoly exist in a market? An oligopoly exists when a market is dominated by a few producers who are interdependent and face barriers to entry.

Which statement is true about oligopolies? Oligopolies are characterized by a few firms with significant market power and interdependent decision-making.

Why is competition limited in an oligopoly? Competition is limited in an oligopoly due to barriers to entry, such as ownership of key resources, government regulation, and economies of scale.